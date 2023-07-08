Family of Rudy Farias demands charges, transparency in investigation of fake 8-year disappearance

Farias’ family members believe he is a victim, which is something still under investigation by Houston Police, and they said they want police to do more to uncover crimes they believe his mother, Janie, committed.

HOUSTON – After a week filled with twists and turns in the fake eight-year disappearance of Rudy Farias, his family members are demanding criminal charges and transparency in the investigation.

Farias’ family members believe he is a victim, which is something still under investigation by Houston Police, and they said they want police to do more to uncover crimes they believe his mother, Janie, committed.

“Janie needs to be brought in,” his cousin Michelle Rodriguez said. “They’re not going to know what the hell she’s really done if they didn’t bring her in and put pressure on her to talk.”

The now 25-year-old returned home a day after being reported missing in 2015, Houston Police confirmed on Thursday. During the eight years that he was allegedly missing, family members said he always kept his bedroom door locked.

They also claimed his mother started abusing Rudy before being reported missing, something they said was witnessed and shared by a late grandmother.

“Sexually, physically, mentally,” Rodriguez said.

HPD detectives interviewed Rudy and Janie on Wednesday at a hotel near Bush Airport. During a press conference on Thursday, a full week after Rudy was found outside a church in the Magnolia Park neighborhood, investigators said they didn’t find probable cause. That’s a requirement before an arrest or search warrant.

“I’m trained to listen for statements that can help me get charges or move forward with the case. And no...there was no statements made during this investigation so far,” Sgt. Stephen Jimenez said.

Activist Quanell X, who said he was in the room with Rudy during the interview with police, said he refuses to believe there’s not a single charge the mother is facing.

“Everyone should be praying for Rudy and should be outraged with how this is being handled. That woman should be under the jail,” he said. “That boy wasn’t involved in the scheme. That woman’s a straight up monster.”

KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry asked if he’s aware of evidence other than what Rudy allegedly told detectives during the interview.

“I’m going to be honest with you. I’m really not sure,” X said.

Rudy is currently staying with friends. His family is fighting for more to be done and wants full transparency from police.

“They’re covering up what they knew years ago and they didn’t want to come out with,” Rodriguez said.

After Friday’s press conference with family and activists, HPD tweeted that the case is still active and ongoing, asking for patience with the investigative process and declining to share additional information.

A reminder to our media partners and citizens: This missing person investigation is active & ongoing.



We ask that everyone respect the investigative process.



We will not have further comments at this time.



Any updates will be posted here.#hounews https://t.co/CPYwiHTZnH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 8, 2023

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office does not comment on ongoing investigations.

RELATED COVERAGE: