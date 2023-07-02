Rudy Farias update: Teen who went missing 8 years ago in north Houston found in ‘bad shape’

A teen that went missing nearly eight years ago from north Houston has been found safe, the Texas Center for the Missing announced Saturday.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, who is now 25, had been missing since March 6, 2015. He was 17 at the time of his disappearance.

“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the Texas Center for the Missing tweeted.

Update: 7/1/23-- After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023

KPRC 2′s Corley Peel spoke with Farias’ mother. She said good Samaritans spotted him at a church and then called 911. Authorities confirmed it was Rudy.

Rudy’s mother said he is in “bad shape,” physically and mentally. He reportedly had several bruises, burns and scrapes at the time he was found. She is grateful to have him back and is asking for prayers.

According to NBC News, the last time Rudy’s mother saw him was around 6 p.m. when he went to take his two dogs on a walk near his home. Several hours later, one of the dogs reportedly returned home and the other went back the next day, but Rudy was nowhere to be found.

Tim Miller, who is the director for Texas EquuSearch, is one of several people who helped search high and low for Farias.

“How did this happen? We believe in miracles and this certainly was a miracle,” Miller said. “I can’t even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in and they just kind of faded away and now all of a sudden, this.”

Miller said they followed up on every tip.

“In the beginning, we met with the family and detectives out there and we found a backpack. We talked to someone with a catering truck that said they saw him, then there were different possible sightings in different places,” said Miller.

Miller said he never would have imagined that Farias is still alive.

“I think now there’s a lot of questions. There’s a lot to investigate to kind of see what happened, where it happened, how it happened,” said Miller.

In 2015, family members told NBC that Rudy had been suffering from depression for months. He lost his older brother to a motorcycle accident several years ago.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him. His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should,” a private investigator working for the Farias family was quoted saying on Dateline in 2015.

At the time of Rudy’s disappearance, investigators said they did not suspect foul play.

Police have not said what led to Rudy’s disappearance. KPRC 2 is working to get more answers about where he has been in the past eight years.