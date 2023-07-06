Rudy Farias’ aunt says ‘everything’s coming up to the light’ after his 8-year disappearance

HOUSTON – The stepsister of Rudy Farias’ mom is speaking out after new allegations surfaced about his disappearance Wednesday.

After Farias and his mother met with the Houston Police Department and activist Quanell X, new alleged details began to emerge and more people, including neighbors and family members, began to speak out.

One of those family members was Pauline Sanchez Rodriguez, who said she was the stepsister of Farias’ mom, Janie Santana. Rudy’s aunt told KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry that “everything’s coming up to the light,” and she believes Santana has been lying about Farias’ whereabouts the entire time.

“I came to this neighborhood to see if I could find her,” Rodriguez said. “I fear for Rudy Farias’ life.”

According to Rodriguez, her mom was married to Santana’s dad at one point in time. When asked if they had a good relationship, Rodriguez said, “No. I have to say no.”

Rodriguez alleges all of Farias’ aunts had a close relationship with him, but he seemed afraid to talk.

“He was afraid because his mom manipulated him and kept him from spending time with us, talking to us, socializing with his cousins. And that’s wrong,” she said.

Despite claims that Farias was missing, Rodriguez said she felt otherwise.

“I knew it. My heart. I go with what my heart tells me. You have five senses. I have my sixth sense,” Rodriguez said.

According to Quanell, Farias would not speak in front of his mother during the meeting with HPD.

“They took her to another room and kept her there for a minute after he confided in us what was said,” Quanell explained. “When she was in the room, he wouldn’t say nothing.”

Quanell alleged that after Farias’ mother was removed, he began telling them about his whereabouts in the past eight years. The activist said Farias was “hidden in plain sight,” based on the information they heard. He claims Farias said that his mother would take him to work at her security job and force him to do the work she was supposed to do. He was allegedly allowed to visit with a few neighbors under a different name.

As for the police, they released a statement Wednesday saying they would be available to discuss further details at the HPD headquarters sometime Thursday.

Farias, who was 17 at the time of his disappearance, was reportedly spotted by good Samaritans at a church located at 76th St. at Ave. L. at around 10 a.m. on June 29. After authorities were called to the scene, they confirmed it was him.

Farias’ mother told KPRC 2′s Corley Peel he was in “bad shape,” physically and mentally when he was found. He reportedly had several bruises, burns and scrapes on his body.

At the time of Rudy’s disappearance, investigators said they did not suspect foul play.

