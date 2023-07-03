Mother whose daughter went missing in 2010 hopeful for return after discovery of Rudy Farias

HOUSTON – The discovery and homecoming of Rudy Farias are ones that one Houston mother, Jo Ann Lowitzer, views with bittersweetness.

“I’m so happy for him and his mother. I’m jealous that it is not my daughter,” said Lowitzer.

Her daughter is Alexandria Lowitzer, who went missing in 2010.

“It was April 26, 2010. She stepped off the school bus after school,” said Lowitzer.

It was the last time anyone saw her.

“I cannot talk about her and not cry,” said Lowitzer.

KPRC 2 Investigates spoke with Lowitzer regarding Farias’ case because it is one she knows well.

“I have searched for Rudy,” said Lowitzer. She did so in the days after he disappeared in 2015.

Lowitzer admits the return of Farias provides hope that her little Ali may do the same in the future.

“That was the first thing that I thought of when I heard that he had been found, you know, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s been eight years for Rudy.’ It’s been 13 for my daughter and it gives me so much hope,” said Lowitzer.

Tim Miller is with Texas EquuSearch and understands the feeling of losing a child after the disappearance and death of his daughter in the mid-eighties, “It’s kind of a false hope for so many, but it’s natural,” said Miller.

The bottom line for Miller?

“There are not many of these happy endings stories.”

But there is one in Farias and there are hopes for more.