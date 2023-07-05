Rudy Farias, mother meet with police to discuss details of his 8-year disappearance

A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON – For days, several questions have lingered regarding the lengthy disappearance of 17-year-old Rudy Farias in 2015. Days after he was discovered outside a Houston church, some questions are being answered today.

At a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport, Farias’ mother has been meeting with HPD detectives as well as community activist Quanell X.

Farias’ mother confirmed to KPRC 2 Investigates she had planned to meet with HPD’s missing persons unit this morning.

KPRC 2 Investigates has been told told Rudy Farias is at the hotel for the meeting and that Quanell X has been speaking with the mother over the course of an hour.

New developments will be reported here as they become available on click2houston.com.

Related:

Rudy Farias update: Teen who went missing 8 years ago in north Houston found in ‘bad shape’

Mother whose daughter went missing in 2010 hopeful for return after discovery of Rudy Farias

Missing for 8 years, experts question if mysterious man captured in video at local business was Rudy Farias