Rudy Farias, mother meet with police to discuss details of his 8-year disappearance

HOUSTON – For days, several questions have lingered regarding the lengthy disappearance of 17-year-old Rudy Farias in 2015. Days after he was discovered outside a Houston church, some questions are being answered today.
At a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport, Farias’ mother has been meeting with HPD detectives as well as community activist Quanell X.
Farias’ mother confirmed to KPRC 2 Investigates she had planned to meet with HPD’s missing persons unit this morning.
KPRC 2 Investigates has been told told Rudy Farias is at the hotel for the meeting and that Quanell X has been speaking with the mother over the course of an hour.
