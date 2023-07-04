Missing for 8 years, experts question if mysterious man captured in video at local business was Rudy Farias

HOUSTON – There are still many unanswered questions in the case of Rudy Farias.

Farias disappeared from north Houston in 2015 as a teenager, only to be discovered last week in southeast Houston outside of a church.

“We’ll Mario... look, that is a case that is very, very active and I don’t have a lot to say to you,” Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said to KPRC 2 Investigates on Tuesday.

For the first time, Finner commented publicly to KPRC 2 Investigates on the case involving Farias.

“I just think that we need to get in and get some answers right now,” said Finner who then added, “We’ll get down to the bottom of it.”

Tim Miller of EquuSearch is also attempting to get to the bottom of it, admitting in an interview he has spoken with HPD investigators routinely since Farias was discovered outside of the church last week. Miller said in the last 24 hours, HPD has told him, “They want to go visit Rudy. They want to go talk with family and they want to put things together, but nobody has what you got.”

What Miller is referencing is a video we obtained after workers at a business near where Farias was found expressed concerns. They said the man in the video never visited their establishment. They also said that the man came in only hours before Farias was discovered. He also was incoherent, had no money and left after someone purchased a meal for him, according to the workers. A few hours later, Farias, who is unable to talk, according to his family, was discovered across the street by HPD and HFD.

Miller’s take?

“The mystery man in that video needs to be tracked down and checked out immediately,” said Miller, who believes investigators should identify whether or not it is Rudy.

If the mystery man in the video turns out to be Farias, then Miller said it may shift the investigation and eliminate an original theory that Farias was dumped at the church.

“This could possibly put a whole new spin on this,” said Miller.

Chief Finner saw the video that KPRC 2 Investigates secured of the man that had workers concerned and that is now generating questions.

“We just want to verify some things. I don’t want to go on your video or anybody else. I think when we get it in and have an opportunity to review it, we’ll make that determination,” said Finner.

The mother of Rudy Farias was unable to accommodate us with an interview but did confirm she is slated to meet with investigators from HPD’s Missing Persons Unit on Wednesday.