Suspects charged, wanted for injuring woman in road rage shooting in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two suspects wanted for injuring a woman in a road rage shooting that happened in northeast Houston about two weeks ago, the Houston Police Department said.

Jonathan Jerome Henry, 31, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The other suspect, Henry James Sherden, 41, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting on June 13 in the 9200 block of North Loop East at around 7:10 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the 19-year-old victim was shot twice. She was transported to the hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics in stable condition.

Further investigation identified Henry and Sherden as the suspects. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and both of the suspects were charged for their alleged roles in the incident.

Investigators said Henry and Sherden were last seen in a 2002 black Ford Expedition with Texas license plate 76D123A.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

