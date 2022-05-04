Road rage shooting ends in 2 vehicle crash in southeast Houston, HPD says

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a road rage shooting that ended in a crash in southeast Houston Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5100 block of Brookglen and Galveston Road around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a pickup truck was shooting at another vehicle before both vehicles crashed. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting or the crash.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Authorities are investigating. Continue to check back for more details.