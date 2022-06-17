Man shot during possible road rage incident in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot while driving in northwest Harris County Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
It happened on West Road near Queenston Boulevard around 5:11 a.m.
According to deputies, the man was shot during what appears to have been a road rage incident. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Gonzalez said the intersection is currently closed as deputies continue to investigate.
@HCSOTexas units are at the scene of a shooting at the intersection of West Rd/Queenston. A male in a vehicle was shot in a possible road rage incident. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken by Lifeflight in serious condition. The intersection is closed. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DLvKJ8fB6F— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 17, 2022