Man shot during possible road rage incident in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot while driving in northwest Harris County Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened on West Road near Queenston Boulevard around 5:11 a.m.

According to deputies, the man was shot during what appears to have been a road rage incident. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Gonzalez said the intersection is currently closed as deputies continue to investigate.