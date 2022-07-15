Man shot during road rage incident in northwest Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County Thursday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s County said.

Cy Fair EMS and HCSO responded to reports from Jersey Village police of a gunshot victim in the 10700 block of Glenora around 11 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the victim was involved in a road rage incident with someone prior to him being shot.

The victim, who said he was leaving work, told KPRC 2 reporter Re’Chelle Turner that the suspect was swerving while driving and the victim got upset. The suspect then pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and shot at him, investigators said. Deputies said the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was reportedly hit in the back and grazed in the neck but is expected to recover from his injuries, HCSO said.

Investigators said the suspect may have been in a lifted Toyota or Ford pickup truck, but they are trying to find a better description of the suspect’s vehicle.