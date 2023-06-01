Woman fatally struck by 18-wheeler in Channelview; all southbound lanes on Sheldon Road at Langcart shut down

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A woman is dead after she was struck by an 18-wheeler in Channelview Thursday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 300 block of Sheldon Road.

Investigators with @HCSO_VCD are investigating a fatal crash at the 300 blk of Sheldon Rd/Langcart. Preliminary: arriving units found an adult female pedestrian had been possibly struck by an 18-wheeler. The female was confirmed deceased at the scene. Southbound lanes on

1/2 pic.twitter.com/FYFFbOxr10 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 1, 2023

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman was traveling on foot when she was hit. No further details have been provided at this time.

Southbound lanes on Sheldon are shut down as deputies investigate the crash.