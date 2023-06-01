87º

Woman fatally struck by 18-wheeler in Channelview; all southbound lanes on Sheldon Road at Langcart shut down

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Woman fatally struck by 18-wheeler in Channelview; all southbound lanes on Sheldon Road at Langcart shut down (KPRC 2)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A woman is dead after she was struck by an 18-wheeler in Channelview Thursday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 300 block of Sheldon Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman was traveling on foot when she was hit. No further details have been provided at this time.

Southbound lanes on Sheldon are shut down as deputies investigate the crash.

