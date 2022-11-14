15-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenage boy has been pronounced dead after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18300 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Rankin Road at around 7:25 p.m.

Investigators say the 15-year-old was walking across the street with his friend when he was hit by a vehicle.

Officials determined the driver of the at-fault vehicle stayed at the scene and reportedly did have the right-of-way in this case.

Please avoid the intersection of imperial valley and Rankin rd. Accident investigators will be working a fatal crash scene. Please pray for those involved. Also pray for support and strength for their friends and family. @HCSOTexas @HCSO_PSSB pic.twitter.com/XObXXe39CH — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) November 14, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.