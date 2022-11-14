52º

15-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in NW Harris County, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenage boy has been pronounced dead after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18300 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Rankin Road at around 7:25 p.m.

Investigators say the 15-year-old was walking across the street with his friend when he was hit by a vehicle.

Officials determined the driver of the at-fault vehicle stayed at the scene and reportedly did have the right-of-way in this case.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

