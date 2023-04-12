Woman using walker hit, killed after getting off METRO bus in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A 71-year-old woman using a walker was hit and killed after getting off a METRO bus in southwest Houston Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 6600 block of Hillcroft Street at around 9:27 p.m.

According to HPD, the woman exited the bus and was crossing the street when a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hillcroft and struck her.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where police said she later died.

Officers said the 23-year-old male driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication. Investigators don’t believe speed played a factor in the crash.