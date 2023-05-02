Driver hit, killed while trying to escape vehicle fire on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON – A driver was hit and killed while trying to escape a vehicle fire on Eastex Freeway Tuesday, the METRO Police Department said.

Police were called to the HOV lane of IH-69 Eastex southbound near Aldine Mail Route for reports of a vehicle that caught fire at around 5:23 a.m.

According to METRO PD, a driver exited the fiery vehicle and was fatally struck. The driver that hit the victim stayed at the scene.

The HOV lane will most likely be closed for the remainder of the morning, police said.

No other information is available at this time.