Man fatally struck while pushing grocery cart in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit while pushing a grocery cart in northwest Harris County Thursday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HCSO responded to a crash in the 2700 block of West Mount Houston Road. When deputies arrived, they located a man that was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to Gonzalez, it appears the man was pushing a grocery cart either on the shoulder or while attempting to cross when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene. Traffic is backed up but is being diverted through an adjacent parking lot, Gonzalez said.