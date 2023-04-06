Man fatally struck while pushing grocery cart in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit while pushing a grocery cart in northwest Harris County Thursday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
HCSO responded to a crash in the 2700 block of West Mount Houston Road. When deputies arrived, they located a man that was confirmed dead at the scene.
According to Gonzalez, it appears the man was pushing a grocery cart either on the shoulder or while attempting to cross when he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver remained at the scene. Traffic is backed up but is being diverted through an adjacent parking lot, Gonzalez said.
@HCSOTexas @HCSO_VCD responded to a fatal crash at 2717 W Mount Houston Rd. A pedestrian is confirmed deceased. It appears the male was pushing a grocery cart, either on the shoulder or was attempting to cross, when he was struck. The driver remained on scene.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 6, 2023
1/2 pic.twitter.com/aicogLaHqH