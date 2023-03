A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus in southeast Houston Monday, the METRO Police Department said.

HOUSTON – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus in southeast Houston Monday, the METRO Police Department said.

It happened around 6:28 a.m. on the Gulf Freeway southbound right before Edgebrook.

A driver operating a First Class Tours bus was providing contract services for METRO Park & Ride when they fatally struck a pedestrian, according to METRO PD.

The left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed while police investigated the incident. The lanes reopened around 9 a.m.