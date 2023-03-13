Baby dies, 4 others injured after vehicle loses control, flips several times on North Freeway: HPD

HOUSTON – A 1-year-old child has died, and four others were injured, in a crash in north Houston Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the 7900 block of the North Freeway near Little York Road around 10:34 p.m.

According to HPD, a Honda Crossover was traveling southbound on the North Freeway main lanes and lost control, hit the center median and flipped several times. Two child siblings and one adult were ejected from the vehicle, investigators said. All three were transported to the hospital, where the 1-year-old was pronounced dead.

The adult and a 3-year-old were listed in critical condition, according to HPD. Officers said two other children, who were also the victim’s siblings, were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

In total, police said three adults -- including the victim’s mother -- and four children were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and none of the kids were wearing restraints. Investigators said they did find a car seat in the vehicle’s trunk.

The driver of the vehicle was detained. No charges have been filed at this time.

KPRC 2 is working to obtain more information on everyone involved in this crash and will bring you more as we hear about it.