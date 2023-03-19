Man in his 70s killed following crash with Texas City police unit in La Marque

An elderly man has been pronounced dead after he was involved in a crash with a police vehicle Saturday night.

Officers say the crash took place at the intersection of FM 1764 and FM 2004, just west of Interstate 45 in La Marque.

According to officials, the Texas City officer was responding to a call for assistance from the La Marque Police Department when his unit and a Honda Fit collided.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were taken by ground ambulance to area hospitals following the crash.

The driver, a man in his early 70s, later died in the emergency room at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Medical Center in Texas City.

The passenger in the Honda was taken to the trauma center at UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital and has been listed in stable condition.

The Texas City officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released, Texas City Assistant Police Chief Landis Cravens said.

“Our hearts are heavy and go out to his family,” Cravens said.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the crash.