Man killed in front of brother in hit-and-run incident on Southwest Freeway

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was fatally struck in front of his brother in a hit-and-run incident in southwest Houston Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD units received reports about a fatal hit-and-run auto versus pedestrian crash on the Southwest Freeway south of Bissonnet Street at around 11:46 p.m.

According to police, two brothers were parked on the Southwest Freeway service road. One of the brothers was upset and decided to throw a pallet into the main lanes of the freeway, investigators said. Officers said he ended up in one of the lanes and was fatally struck by a white pickup truck.

Police said the white pickup truck did not stop and failed to render aid.

Investigators are looking for a white pickup truck with windshield and front-end damage.

