Man struck by vehicle on FM 1960 dies from injuries

HOUSTON – A man that was struck by a vehicle on FM 1960 Monday has died, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO and emergency officials responded to reports of an auto vs. pedestrian crash on westbound FM 1960 near I-45 at around 10:45 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man down in the lanes with several cars stopped adjacent to him. Authorities began performing CPR until EMS arrived and took over, HCSO said.

The man was transported to a nearby trauma center, where deputies said he later died.

According to investigators, a woman was driving while her children were with her when she hit the man while he was attempting to cross the roadway in front of her. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with deputies.

HCSO said the woman showed no signs of impairment.