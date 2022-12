TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday.

According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway.

Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who was believed to be in his 90s, was hit by an elderly woman.

Patin says as of now, there are no charges against driver and the investigation is ongoing

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.