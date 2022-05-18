HPD: Man walking in southeast Houston struck, killed by vehicle

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened in southeast Houston Wednesday morning.
Information is still preliminary, but police said a vehicle struck a man who was walking in the 10600 block of Fuqua at Beamer around 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Our vehicular crimes investigators are responding to a fatal crash at the intersection of Fuqua St at Beamer Rd.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 18, 2022
Preliminary info is a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle about 9:30 am. The driver stopped and is being questioned. Please avoid the area.#houtraffic #hounews pic.twitter.com/vtw1ZJeKCL