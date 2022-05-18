HPD: Man walking in southeast Houston struck, killed by vehicle

HPD says a vehicle struck a man who was walking in the 10600 block of Fuqua at Beamer around 9:30 a.m.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened in southeast Houston Wednesday morning.

Information is still preliminary, but police said a vehicle struck a man who was walking in the 10600 block of Fuqua at Beamer around 9:30 a.m.

