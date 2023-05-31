82º

LIVE

Local News

‘Make that difference’: HISD Superintendent Millard House gives last commencement speech before TEA takeover this week

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: HISD Takeover, TEA Takeover, Millard House, District takeover
Superintendent Millard House II delivered his last commencement speech as head of the Houston Independent School District on Tuesday.

Superintendent Millard House II delivered his last commencement speech as head of the Houston Independent School District on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: HISD Superintendent Millard House will serve last day with district following TEA takeover, Mayor Turner says

House gave encouraging words to the seniors of Carnegie High School at their 2023 graduation at Delmar Fieldhouse.

On Thursday, the Texas Education Agency will take over the Houston Independent School District which will cost House his job.

Despite a plea from several members of the community for House to have a role in the district amid the takeover, state officials will replace the leadership across the board.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter