‘Make that difference’: HISD Superintendent Millard House gives last commencement speech before TEA takeover this week

Superintendent Millard House II delivered his last commencement speech as head of the Houston Independent School District on Tuesday.

House gave encouraging words to the seniors of Carnegie High School at their 2023 graduation at Delmar Fieldhouse.

On Thursday, the Texas Education Agency will take over the Houston Independent School District which will cost House his job.

Despite a plea from several members of the community for House to have a role in the district amid the takeover, state officials will replace the leadership across the board.

