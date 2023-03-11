Community leaders, organizations join at Wheatley High School in march against HISD takeover

HOUSTON – A march against the planned state takeover of Houston ISD by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) was held Saturday at Wheatley High School.

The march was led by Houston NAACP, LULAC, and several community organizations.

This comes after the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for TEA to take over the state’s largest district.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath first moved to take over the district’s school board in 2019 in response to allegations of misconduct by trustees and years of low performance at Wheatley High School.

Houston ISD sued and, in 2020, a Travis County district judge halted Morath’s plan by granting a temporary injunction. The injunction was upheld by an appeals court, but the TEA took the case to the state’s highest court, where the agency’s lawyers argued last year that a 2021 law — which went into effect after the case was first taken to court — allows for a state takeover.

