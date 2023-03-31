What does the TEA takeover of Houston ISD look like moving forward?

Houston – The next big day for the Texas Education Agency’s intervention of Houston ISD is June 1, when the commissioner announces the board of managers and superintendent.
But what happens once they are all in place?
The goal is to get the school district in shape to meet certain criteria before eventually handing it back to local control.
- HISD will not have any multi-year failing campuses.
- The special education program will operate in compliance with legal requirements.
- Board procedures and conduct must be focused on student outcomes.
Once those conditions are met, the board of managers and superintendent will work to hand it back over to the board of trustees. Here’s that process:
- The goal is to have the conditions met in two years. If met, a third of the board of managers will be replaced with trustees.
- After some time, another third of the board will be replaced with trustees.
- This continues until the managers are replaced entirely by trustees.