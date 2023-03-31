73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

What does the TEA takeover of Houston ISD look like moving forward?

Step-by-step explanation of what’s next in the state’s intervention

Ana Lastra, KPRC 2 Investigates Executive Producer

Rilwan Balogun

Tags: TEA Takeover, HISD, Houston Independent School District, Texas Education Agency
The TEA announced its intention to take over the Houston Independent School District as of June 1st. (KPRC)

Houston – The next big day for the Texas Education Agency’s intervention of Houston ISD is June 1, when the commissioner announces the board of managers and superintendent.

But what happens once they are all in place?

The goal is to get the school district in shape to meet certain criteria before eventually handing it back to local control.

  • HISD will not have any multi-year failing campuses.
  • The special education program will operate in compliance with legal requirements.
  • Board procedures and conduct must be focused on student outcomes.

Once those conditions are met, the board of managers and superintendent will work to hand it back over to the board of trustees. Here’s that process:

TEA graphic on HISD takeover
  1. The goal is to have the conditions met in two years. If met, a third of the board of managers will be replaced with trustees.
  2. After some time, another third of the board will be replaced with trustees.
  3. This continues until the managers are replaced entirely by trustees.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nationally-recognized investigative journalist. Passionate about in-depth and investigative stories that are important to the community. Obsessed with my Corgi pup named Chulo.

email

twitter

email