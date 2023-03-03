Houston ISD superintendent to give State of Schools address Friday after rumors surface of TEA’s possible takeover

HISD superintendent Millard House speaks on the first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year.

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II is set to give the State of Schools address Friday.

This comes after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed rumors in Wednesday’s city council meeting about the Texas Education Agency planning to take over the district as early as next week.

“I’m talking to legislators, and what they’re saying to me is that the state intends to take over the district, replacing the entire board, replacing the superintendent,” Turner said at a City Council meeting. “I find that totally alarming.”

In March 2022, HISD Superintendent Millard House II outlined those necessities to help improve the district in a strategic five-year plan. He also described the district’s relationship with the Texas Education Agency as positive – including its reaction to his five-year plan. In January, the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the state to potentially take control of HISD, which state education officials say has been plagued with various issues, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Education Agency released the following statement to KPRC 2:

“TEA continues to review the Supreme Court’s decision in order to determine next steps that best support the students, teachers, parents, and school community of the Houston Independent School District.”

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.