Houston leaders, parents react to possibility of TEA taking over HISD

Reactions are mixed as Houstonians discuss the possibility of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) taking over the state’s largest school district.

Reactions are mixed as Houstonians discuss the possibility of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) taking over the state’s largest school district.

The TEA has been actively pursuing running the Houston Independent School District since 2019, due to several consecutive years of low academic performance at Phyllis Wheatley High School, which is historically Black.

Janice Thomas is a class of 1986 graduate of Wheatley. Up until two months ago, she was the president of the school’s alumni association. She currently runs a non-profit that focuses on education in low-performing schools.

Thomas said she doesn’t love the idea of the TEA stepping in but the schools need help.

“I really don’t have a stance as [to] whether I’m for the TEA or not. My stance is, what can we do to improve the outcome of our students? We have a lot of students that are being left out. They are falling behind,” she said. “This is not something that should be the responsibility of one group of people or an agency. This is something that’s gonna take all of us to do together.”

Jackie Anderson is the president of the Houston Federation of Teachers and says a state takeover is not ideal because the voters already made the decision of who they wanted at the helm of the district.

“When you have a board of managers that’s been placed by a Commissioner that was also appointed, then where do we go but to our state legislators when we have questions about what’s going on in the district?” she asked. “You make that type of move, democracy has no place in our society.”

Anderson said she anticipates a significant loss of teachers should a TEA takeover be imminent.

“Well, what I actually think is going to happen, [is] we’re gonna have a mass exodus of teachers. They are not going to hang around in HISD. They’re going to leave and we’ve always had a shortage of teachers. I think we’ll have an even bigger shortage of teachers next year,” Thomas said.

SEE ALSO: Parents, educators and students hold rally denouncing state takeover of Houston ISD

‘Takeover is not good’: Mayor Turner shares thoughts after rumors surface of TEA taking control of Houston ISD