WATCH LIVE: Third community meeting held by Texas Education Agency on Houston ISD takeover

HOUSTON – Parents and educators in the Houston Independent School District are hoping for more answers at a third community meeting planned for tonight by the Texas Education Agency.
The second community meeting last week was supposed to explain TEA’s process for hiring the new board of managers who will oversee the process of improving student outcomes at HISD, but many parents left that session feeling their questions went unheard.
“We were under the impression that they would come talk to us about our frustrations, our worries and our concerns about the takeover, and not an application process,” said Zebhra Bell, a parent and teacher in Houston ISD.
