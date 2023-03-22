TEA Takeover: Community meetings held to address questions, concerns about HISD takeover

HOUSTON – The Texas Education Agency is hosting its first of four community meetings Tuesday night, nearly a week after the state announced it would move forward with a takeover of its largest school district.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at Westbury High School starting at 6:30 p.m.

The TEA says it’s an opportunity to learn more about the board of managers’ process.

The application for the new board of managers is open through April 6. Nine appointed individuals will temporarily take over the power and duties of the current elected HISD board members as the TEA works to improve chronic low achievement in various schools across Houston.

The requirements to sit on the board of managers include being an eligible voter within the Houston ISD boundaries, not being a convicted felon, passing a background check and filling out a conflict of interest form twice annually.

The state is also looking for a new superintendent to replace Millard House II.

Here are the additional community meetings:

March 22, 2023 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Chavez High School | Auditorium

8501 Howard, Houston 77017

March 29, 2023 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Hattie Mae White | Board Auditorium

Educational Support Center

4400 West 18th St., Houston 77092

March 30, 2023 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Kashmere High School | Auditorium

6900 Wileyvale, Houston 77028