NAACP hosts meeting to discuss HISD’s TEA takeover

The TEA announced its intention to take over the Houston Independent School District as of June 1st.

HOUSTON – The NAACP is hosting a community meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the state’s takeover of the Houston Independent School District.

Community members and district administrators have held a series of meetings to discuss what possible outcomes may take place now that the Texas Education Agency is calling the shots.

At the last community meeting, some attendees attempted to get their points across by shouting over one another and using a megaphone.

The meeting was supposed to explain the hiring process per TEA’s guidelines for a new board of managers.

Parents with students in the district say they still don’t have the proper answers to their questions.

In attendance on Sunday were Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congressman Al Green, and other elected local officials.

