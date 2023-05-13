76º

TEA says HISD superintendent has not been selected following tweet by Mayor Turner

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Texas Education Agency has responded after a tweet made by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner suggested that the agency had selected a superintendent for Houston ISD.

On Saturday, Turner tweeted that there was word the TEA had selected former Dallas ISD superintendent Mike Miles to be the superintendent of HISD.

KPRC 2 reached out to the TEA to confirm whether this was true or not. A TEA spokesperson responded saying that a selection has not been made yet and that an announcement would come no sooner than June 1.

