TEA says HISD superintendent has not been selected following tweet by Mayor Turner

HOUSTON – The Texas Education Agency has responded after a tweet made by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner suggested that the agency had selected a superintendent for Houston ISD.

On Saturday, Turner tweeted that there was word the TEA had selected former Dallas ISD superintendent Mike Miles to be the superintendent of HISD.

The word is the Commissioner TEA has chosen Mike Miles, former Superintendent of Dallas ISD to be the Superintendent of HISD. The Commissioner should confirm or deny. This process is totally flawed. One person in Austin is deciding who will be the Superintendent and Managers. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 13, 2023

KPRC 2 reached out to the TEA to confirm whether this was true or not. A TEA spokesperson responded saying that a selection has not been made yet and that an announcement would come no sooner than June 1.

NEW: The TEA spokesperson says a superintendent for HISD has NOT been selected. @KPRC2



We spoke with the previous TEA commissioner to learn about the process of state control ⬇️https://t.co/VQQVZGaUge https://t.co/cM0tvFRTXj pic.twitter.com/aOVzBx04i4 — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) May 13, 2023

