HISD Superintendent Millard House will serve last day with district following TEA takeover, Mayor Turner says

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Friday that Millard House will serve his last day as superintendent at Houston Independent School District following the Texas Education Agency takeover.

Turner tweeted, “This will be @HISDSupe Millard House last day. In 20 months as superintendent he has improved the academic performance of the schools that needed attention. He shepherded the district in difficult times. I want to thank him and apologize to him for how the State treated him.”

This will be @HISDSupe Millard House last day. In 20 months as superintendent he has improved the academic performance of the schools that needed attention. He shepherded the district in difficult times. I want to thank him and apologize to him for how the State treated him. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 26, 2023

On May 13, Turner said he was made aware that the TEA had selected former Dallas Independent School District superintendent Mile Miles to be HISD’s next superintendent.

TEA says HISD superintendent has not been selected following tweet by Mayor Turner

The mayor also noted that he has not had any conversations with TEA since March prior to the tweet, calling the entire process “flawed and anti-Democratic.”

The word is the Commissioner TEA has chosen Mike Miles, former Superintendent of Dallas ISD to be the Superintendent of HISD. The Commissioner should confirm or deny. This process is totally flawed. One person in Austin is deciding who will be the Superintendent and Managers. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 13, 2023

When KPRC 2 reached out to TEA on May 13 to confirm if what the mayor stated was true or not, a TEA spokesperson responded, saying that a selection has not been made yet and that an announcement would come no sooner than June 1.

In April, TEA said House and the current school board would finish out the school year before being replaced by a board of managers on or about June 1. The last day of school for HISD students was May 31, and June 1 for teachers.

RELATED CONTENT:

READ MORE: