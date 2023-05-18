74º

TEA to reveal Houston ISD takeover plan during Thursday’s public meeting

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

The Texas Education Agency plans to reveal its takeover plan for Houston Independent School District during a meeting Thursday morning.

That meeting is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. at HISD Headquarters and is open to the public.

This comes after the district’s board of trustees held its final meeting of the year last week.

The transition sparked emotions from parents and HISD officials, and most of them said they will continue asking for transparency and informing the public throughout the process.

The plan includes a presentation that explains the transition to a board of managers, replacing the current HISD board of trustees.

Both the board of managers and a superintendent are expected to be selected by June 1. In all, 463 people have applied for a spot on the board, while 225 of those applicants have already participated in the training.

On May 13, Mayor Turner tweeted a new superintendent was chosen, however, the TEA confirmed to KPRC 2 that a selection was not made at this time.

