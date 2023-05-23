George Floyd remembrance: Houston leaders to host free documentary screening marking 3rd year since his death

HOUSTON – In remembrance of George Floyd’s life, Houston-area activists, politicians, and community leaders will present “The Making of George,” a short documentary about the creation of Floyd’s Houston sculpture.

According to a news release, the sculpture was commissioned by Houston-area entrepreneur Dannette Davis of Kay Davis Associates and created by sculptor Adrienne Rison-Isom. It was erected at Tom Bass National Park in October 2022, on what would have been Floyd’s 49th birthday. The film is being sponsored by Davis and the KDITC Foundation and will be screened on May 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Floyd -- being a native of Houston’s Third Ward community -- prompted city officials to host the documentary screening at the Historic Emancipation Park Cultural Center, which is steps away from where he attended Jack Yates High School.

“This film is an essential piece in the dialogue of social justice. It presents an opportunity for us to reflect on the past, assess the present, and envision a better future,” Davis is quoted saying in a news release.

Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis spoke about the significance of having the statue in his district, sharing that “Floyd’s life was a life taken far too soon, which sparked a conversation that led to a movement. We’re proud to honor him with a statue at Tom Bass Park in Harris County Precinct One and continue the conversation about his life and legacy every day.”

“This documentary is more than just a film; it is a poignant tribute to the resilience and strength of our community. It sheds light on the story behind a powerful symbol of the ongoing fight for justice and equality,” Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz said.

The 40-minute film provides an “in-depth and intimate look at the emotions, thoughts, and processes involved in the creation of the monument that stands as a beacon of remembrance and call to action,” the release said.

“Creating the sculpture was an emotional journey. I hope this documentary allows viewers to grasp not just the enormity of the sculpture, but also the depth of sentiment that it embodies,” said Isom, the artist behind the Floyd sculpture.

About the KDITC Foundation

KDITC Foundation is a Houston-based organization committed to promoting social justice through a variety of initiatives, including support for arts and culture. The foundation believes in the power of storytelling to spark meaningful conversations and drive societal change, the release said.