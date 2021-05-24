George Floyd Park unveiled in Houston’s Third Ward

A Third Ward park was named after Houston native George Floyd.

THIRD WARD, Texas – A Third Ward park was named after Houston native George Floyd.

During a ceremony on Sunday, a monument with George Floyd’s picture and the words, “I can’t breathe Mama,” was unveiled.

George Floyd’s sister LaTonya says the park means a lot to her family.

“I miss him so much and I love him so much there are just no words,” she said.

It was a special moment for Floyd’s family, people in the community and many others who support the family.

“The death of Mr. George Floyd and how he died shocked our nation. Shocked the world,” Executive Chief Satterwhite with Houston Police Department said.

“But where we are at today is a much better time,” Commissioner Adrian Garcia said.

The park is located directly across the street from his alma mater Jack Yates High School.

