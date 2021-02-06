LIVE: New George Floyd mural being unveiled during ceremony at Yates High School

HOUSTON – A Black History Month tribute to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday includes the unveiling of a large mural that spans two blocks of Alabama Street in front of HISD’s Jack Yates High School, Floyd’s alma mater.

The mural was commissioned by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Society for Change, and 88 C.H.U.M.P., a non-profit social activism organization formed by Floyd’s former Yates football teammates, according to a release.

The mural will be unveiled at a private event attended by local and national officials and members of Floyd’s family, including his niece Brooke Williams who is an honor student at Yates High School.

The ceremony will include a ribbon-cutting, balloon release, motorcycle procession and Texas Southern University drumline.

KPRC 2 is streaming the ceremony live in the video player at the top of the page.

MORE: Yates High School graduate bringing Black Lives Matter mural to Third Ward community