LIVE BLOG: Mourners to gather for George Floyd public memorial in Houston

The third and final memorial service honoring George Floyd will be held in Houston, starting Monday.

Floyd, who died while being detained by Minneapolis, Minnesota, police on Memorial Day, was a native of Houston’s Third Ward.

Mourners will pay their respects to Floyd during a public visitation and memorial Monday at the Fountain of Praise church. His funeral will be held at the same church Tuesday.

