New details announced for George Floyd’s June 9 funeral in Houston

HOUSTON – The Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center announced over the weekend that it has been tasked with putting together funeral services for Houston-native George Floyd.

Floyd was killed last week in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes. His death sparked widespread protests against police brutality across the country.

“We were contacted by the family a day after Mr. Floyd passed away to conduct the services and facilitate the services for his celebration of life,” said Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center owner Bobby Swearington.

The first service is scheduled to take place in Minneapolis on Thursday. The next service will take place in North Carolina on Saturday and finally, there will be a public viewing in Houston on June 8, followed by a funeral service on June 9 at 11 a.m.

“Not an easy thing to do with the magnitude and the amount of visitors that we are expecting to embark upon Houston when his services commence. It’s just so much that we are having to put together, we want to make sure that we are able to exercise social distancing so we had to find a facility,” Swearington said.

Floyd’s family had only one request — that the funeral be a grand experience, Swearington said The funeral home said they’ve been flooded with calls from community members who want to help.

“We’ve had just an outpouring from support from so many people. People wanted to send carriages and doves and arrangements to the family. Artists, monument makers just everyone is finding an avenue to commemorate Mr. Floyd,” Swearington said.