Turner: George Floyd’s body will be brought back to Houston

HOUSTON – George Floyd’s body will be brought to Houston where he was born and raised, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a press conference Saturday. Floyd died Monday night after a Derek Chauvin, a former member of the Minneapolis Police Departmentment, knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Floyd’s death has sparked outrage and protests across the nation with riots taking place in major cities in the U.S., including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, New York and Denver.

“This is the same city where George Floyd grew up and his body will be returning to this city,” Turner said. “And so the focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting his family.”

He did not provide further details about funeral services for Floyd.

Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football. He graduated from the school in 1993. Earlier on Saturday, Jack Yates High School alumni held a walk and vigil for Floyd in MacGregor Park.

