VIDEOS: Feeds from around the country show widespread, fiery protests in major US cities

HOUSTON – An explosive week has spilled in to the weekend with massive police brutality protests taking place around the country. It all began when Houston native George Floyd died in Minneapolis Monday night when a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, was filmed kneeling on his neck during an arrest.

RELATED: Live coverage of second day of protests in Houston

Since then, police brutality protests have swelled in numbers and intensity across the country with major cities like Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles seeing widespread riots and destruction.

Saturday was no exception with thousands taking to the streets in various cities demanding justice for George Floyd. See videos and live feeds from different places around the country:

Los Angeles

Curfew imposed after violent protests

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a downtown curfew for Saturday night after some protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent.

With protesters were back out Saturday, Garcetti said everyone must be off downtown streets by 8 p.m. and stay away until 5:30 a.m.

Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations.

That followed a night of violence during which people smashed windows, robbed stores and set fires. Los Angeles police reported arresting 533 people during the night.

Watch Live: Protests continue in LA after night of violence and unrest. http://4.nbcla.com/FKrwTjn Watch Live: After a night of violence and unrest in Downtown LA, crowds continue anti-police protests, with at least one LAPD vehicle set on fire. http://4.nbcla.com/FKrwTjn Posted by NBC LA on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Seattle

Protesters spill on to roads, curfew imposed

The Washington State Patrol has closed Interstate 5 in both directions through downtown Seattle after a protest over the death of George Floyd spilled onto the freeway.

Thousands of people gathered in the downtown area Saturday for a largely peaceful demonstration, but some protesters turned rowdier as the afternoon wore on. Police used pepper spray on the demonstrators and deployed flash-bang devices.

Police said arrests were made but an exact figure wasn’t available.

State patrol Chief John Batiste said in a statement that ”the freeway is not a safe or appropriate place for demonstration.”

Watch live feed here.

Atlanta

Protesters hurl objects at officers outside Georgia Governor’s mansion

A crowd has gathered in Atlanta to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and some people have started throwing objects at officers guarding the Georgia governor’s mansion.

Hundreds of people stood on a residential sidewalk Saturday evening across the street from the mansion in the city’s affluent Buckhead neighborhood. Cars and motorcyclists continued to sporadically drive by in front of the demonstrators.

Authorities responded by taking at least one person into custody.

Gov. Brian Kemp was not inside the home Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, Atlanta’s mayor announced a curfew will be in effect in the city from 9 p.m. Saturday to sunrise Sunday. That order followed a night of violence that erupted in the city during demonstrations over Floyd’s death.

Dallas

Looters and rioters attacked store fronts during protests.