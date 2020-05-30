Here’s what Houston looks like this morning after rally over George Floyd’s death

Published: May 30, 2020, 8:20 am Updated: May 30, 2020, 9:03 am

Profanity is spray painted along the rail line. Shattered glass littered the street. A downed traffic light and an overturned planter lay on sidewalks. Businesses were vandalized and at least one, a Verizon store location, was looted.

This is what downtown Houston looked like Saturday morning following a “Justice 4 George Floyd” demonstration held the night before, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

The demonstration began around 2 p.m. at Discovery Green and continued as a march to city hall. Overnight, the initially peaceful demonstration turned less than as groups blocked highway entrances, threw objects at officers, smashed the windows and windshields of a police cruiser and shattered the windows of area businesses.

100 to 150 people were arrested during the rally and a handful of HPD officers sustained minor injuries.

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday. Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of his death.

WATCH: Damage caused during the demonstration over the death of George Floyd

Several downtown Houston businesses are cleaning up this morning after protests lead to property damages.

PHOTOS: What Downtown Houston looks like following rally Friday

Damage caused during the demonstration over the death of George Floyd (KPRC 2)

Verizon store in Houston looted (KPRC 2)

Houston Verizon location looted (KPRC 2)