Gov. Abbott deploys 1,500 state officers to Houston and other Texas cities amid ongoing protests

Gov. Greg Abbott sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments, according to a press release. Abbott said more resources will be provided as needed.

After speaking with local mayors and law enforcement officials, Abbott and DPS deployed the officers to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin to maintain public safety and to ensure peaceful protests, per the release.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” Gov. Abbott said in a release. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”