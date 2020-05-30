SOCIAL: See photos and videos of hundreds in Houston demanding justice for George Floyd

HOUSTON – Hundreds attended protests for Houston-native George Floyd, who was killed after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Protestors said they seek justice against police brutality, as many others across the nation are holding similar demonstrations.

On Friday and Saturday, residents gathered in downtown and at Emancipation Park in Houston.

Additional rallies are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Here are some social media posts from the protests:

Peaceful protests are underway in Downtown Houston. pic.twitter.com/bURbp4ppc1 — Isles Road Warrior (@IslesRW) May 29, 2020

Dont let them tell you it was peaceful in Downtown Houston #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JWuCRfdlNT — ª (@vikthewild) May 30, 2020

Houston, Tx my home. My city. 🤍



[this is not my pic] pic.twitter.com/rwOg6rCfRy — LMaC (@LMac_1326) May 30, 2020

See yall at 2 at discovery green pic.twitter.com/SjrAFnrnen — 💚💛💙 𝒸𝓁𝒶𝓇𝓀 💙💛💚 (@Salsa_Sommelier) May 29, 2020

Trey this is our voice in Houston at Discovery Green. https://t.co/9HeqUcID5l pic.twitter.com/L84PtOFDck — Mello”D” (@MelvinM20791306) May 29, 2020