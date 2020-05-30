88ºF

SOCIAL: See photos and videos of hundreds in Houston demanding justice for George Floyd

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: George Floyd, protest, Black Lives Matter, Houston, HPD, police brutality
Black Lives Matter protest in Houston seeking justice for George Floyd pt. 1
HOUSTON – Hundreds attended protests for Houston-native George Floyd, who was killed after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Protestors said they seek justice against police brutality, as many others across the nation are holding similar demonstrations.

On Friday and Saturday, residents gathered in downtown and at Emancipation Park in Houston.

Additional rallies are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Here are some social media posts from the protests:

