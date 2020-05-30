SOCIAL: See photos and videos of hundreds in Houston demanding justice for George Floyd
HOUSTON – Hundreds attended protests for Houston-native George Floyd, who was killed after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Protestors said they seek justice against police brutality, as many others across the nation are holding similar demonstrations.
On Friday and Saturday, residents gathered in downtown and at Emancipation Park in Houston.
Additional rallies are scheduled throughout the weekend.
Here are some social media posts from the protests:
Peaceful protests are underway in Downtown Houston. pic.twitter.com/bURbp4ppc1— Isles Road Warrior (@IslesRW) May 29, 2020
Downtown Houston protest #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/t7ROFdjAht— Justice 4 Floyd (@ProgressiveWho) May 29, 2020
Emancipation Park #JuticeForGeorgeFloyd #HoustonProtests #HOUSTON #BlackLivesMatter #protests #Peacefulprotest pic.twitter.com/gNN0VGIbWP— Emmy Mc (@EmmyyyyMc) May 30, 2020
black lives matter. pic.twitter.com/6MbiTiAEEa— mari ♡ (@marianaclairre) May 30, 2020
Downtown Houston 😳 pic.twitter.com/O66Z3a3kPj— 💈 (@ifeellikechuck) May 30, 2020
Dont let them tell you it was peaceful in Downtown Houston #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JWuCRfdlNT— ª (@vikthewild) May 30, 2020
Houston, Tx my home. My city. 🤍— LMaC (@LMac_1326) May 30, 2020
[this is not my pic] pic.twitter.com/rwOg6rCfRy
#JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered #Houston #BlackLivesMatters #Houstonprotest pic.twitter.com/FBnxh8EVoh— Miranda Necochea (@missraaaandy) May 29, 2020
NO JUSTICE NO PEACE ❗️ #BlackLivesMatter #NoJusticeNoPeace #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/IyshvSsPGd— angel (@_angelzp) May 29, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydprotest #Houston #JusticeForGeorge #GeorgeFlyod #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/AIcztFXYER— FIEL Houston 🦋 (@FIELHouston) May 29, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter #Houston #JusticeForGeorge #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/jGbciW8jPX— Houston Women March On (@WomensMarchHOU) May 29, 2020
Some photos from the protest today. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/pkaM2pxBl5— 🌹Emma Lynn🌹 (@em1ynn) May 29, 2020
See yall at 2 at discovery green pic.twitter.com/SjrAFnrnen— 💚💛💙 𝒸𝓁𝒶𝓇𝓀 💙💛💚 (@Salsa_Sommelier) May 29, 2020
Trey this is our voice in Houston at Discovery Green. https://t.co/9HeqUcID5l pic.twitter.com/L84PtOFDck— Mello”D” (@MelvinM20791306) May 29, 2020
“I can’t breath” this brought tears to my eyes. #downtownhouston discovery green #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/B4qQfC3Skl— mermaiddaisy🧜🏼♀️ (@ItsAll_Bueno) May 29, 2020
Chants of “black lives matter” as marchers get on the move toward city hall pic.twitter.com/39cn3Jle2W— Drew Jones (@drewkjones) May 29, 2020
Discovery Green #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/zvRWmVQ9sp— Zelly (@Coachyp_) May 29, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.