VIDEOS: Powerful moments from the Houston Black Lives Matter protest seeking justice for Houston native George Floyd

HOUSTON – Hundreds of people attended a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown demanding justice for Houston-native George Floyd, who was killed after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Protestors said they sought justice against police brutality.

The march began at Discovery Green at 2 p.m. Friday, and then the protestors proceeded to City Hall. Throughout the march, protestors chanted: “Hands up, don’t shoot," “I can’t breathe,” and “No justice. No peace.”

Many people spoke during the march, including community activists, young men, mothers, college students and community members. The common thread seen among all of the protesters was that they were outraged, angry, frustrated and fearful about how black people are treated by police in Houston and throughout the country.

One protestor noted the diversity of the crowd. She said the black community has been fighting for years against systemic racism. She said the movement required allies.

“It can no longer (only) be black people out here stomping the ground for black people,” she said. “All hands on deck.”

‘Different races, different colors and different creeds’

‘Hands up. Don’t Shoot’

‘I want to live.’

‘I can’t breathe.’

'We need justice.'

‘Enough is enough.’

