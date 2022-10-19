Community remembers George Floyd on his 49th birthday with special celebration, photo exhibit

Members of the community came together to celebrate the birthday of George Floyd more than two years after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Earlier this year, officials unveiled a statue in remembrance of Floyd at Tom Bass Park. Floyd grew up in Houston and is buried not far from the park in Pearland.

On Saturday, a photo exhibit was opened to the public commemorating the unveiling of the statue, which some said was a moment showing the good things to come.

“Looking at that statue, you are reminded of everything that happened, but also the positive things that happened after it (his death) happened,” said Dannette Kay Davis, founder of Kay Davis in the Community. “And to me, most importantly, we keep moving forward.”

Davis is the philanthropist who paid for the statue to be created.

Harris County officials also announced plans to place a permanent marker in memory of Floyd, who would have been celebrating his 49th birthday.