‘Be Someone’ sign painted with George Floyd name in Houston
HOUSTON – The iconic “Be Someone” sign was recently painted over with George Floyd’s name.
The train bridge is visible from southbound Interstate 45 into downtown or from the Crockett Street bridge over Interstate 45.
The landmark is one of the city’s most recognizable signs, and occasionally, the sign is altered.
In March, the artwork was changed to raise awareness about coronavirus. The sign read: “Wash Ur Hands.”
