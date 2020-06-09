LIVE BLOG: George Floyd’s casket arrives at Houston church ahead of funeral

Friends and family of George Floyd will say their final goodbyes during his funeral being held in Houston on Tuesday.

Floyd, a native of Houston’s Third Ward, died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Memorial Day. Video showed Floyd pleading for air while an officer was kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Fountain on Praise church in southwest Houston. Afterward, a procession will take Floyd’s body to a cemetery in Pearland, where he will be buried next to his mother.

You can follow our live coverage of Tuesday’s funeral and procession below.

Using the app? Tap here to view the live blog.