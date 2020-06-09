These are the officials, activists, and celebrities who attended George Floyd’s funeral in Houston
George Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother on Tuesday at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.
Floyd, 46, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 in Minneapolis.
On Monday, hundreds of mourners lined up to attend a public viewing to pay their respects to Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church.
A private funeral for family and invited guests was held on Tuesday.
Here’s a list of those who were expected to be in attendance at Tuesday’s funeral:
• Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
• Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
• Houston civil rights leader William Lawson
• Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker
• Rev. Al Sharpton
• Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee
• Attorney Benjamin Crump
• Bishop James Dixon
• Texans’ Cal McNair
• Texans’ Bill O’Brien
• Texans’ Jack Easterby
• Texans’ JJ Watt
• Former Texan DJ Reader
• Boxer Floyd Mayweather
• Rapper Slim Thug
• Rapper Paul Wall
• Singer Leela James
• Singer Ne-Yo
• Actor Jamie Foxx
• Actor Channing Tatum
