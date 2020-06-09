PHOTOS: See emotional images of Tuesday’s funeral for George Floyd

Hundreds are gathering to honor the life of George Floyd, 46, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 in Minneapolis.

His death sparked protests against police brutality across the world.

Memorial services were held in Minneapolis and in Raeford, North Carolina last week before Floyd was brought back to his hometown of Houston.

On Monday, hundreds of Houstonians and travelers lined up to pay their respects to Floyd at a public viewing held at The Fountain of Praise Church.

An invite-only funeral for family and guest is being held there on Tuesday.

Following the service, Floyd will be laid to rest beside his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.

Here are photos from the funeral: