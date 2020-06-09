15 powerful videos you need to see from George Floyd’s funeral in Houston

HOUSTON – George Floyd’s death captured the attention of the world.

On Tuesday, all eyes were on Houston as Floyd was honored in a final service before he was laid to rest next to his mother.

Here are some of the most moving moments and speeches seen during his funeral:

Mayor Sylvester Turner announces new executive order banning chokeholds

Eulogy is delivered by Rev. Al Sharpton.

Family and friends remember George Floyd

Grammy-winner Ne-Yo gets emotional during his performance at George Floyd’s funeral

Photo and video montage shown at George Floyd’s funeral

A Jack Yates alum reads moving poem during funeral service

“My Soul’s Been Anchored” is performed at George Floyd’s funeral

Civil rights leader, Rev. William Lawson honors life of George Floyd

Pastor Ralph Douglas West speaks at George Floyd’s service

Nakitta Foxx performs powerful rendition of “We Offer Praise"

Rep. Al Green presents George Floyd’s family with flag and resolution

People give praise, honor George Floyd during performance of “For Every Mountain”

Dray Tate performs “A Change is Gonna Come” while an artist paints a portrait of George Floyd.

Mother of four shares why this historic moment is personal, important for her

George Floyd’s casket is walked out of the church following moving service.